Rescued Kitten Accompanies Her Beloved Human 24/7

A devoted kitten named Ruby was rescued off the streets of Cyprus by Rico, a compassionate man who had never had animals before. Because Ruby was so sick when he found her, he figured that he’d nurse her back to health and then find her a loving home. But as time passed, Rico decided that he couldn’t part with Ruby.

The was hidden under a pallet. …I understood that this kitten definitely needs help.I don’t have much experience with pets so I didn’t know what to do. … I thought that I would just help her recover make her strong again and then give her to someone but at some point I was like no chance.

Ruby felt the same way about Rico. In fact, Ruby now accompanies Rico 24/7, going wherever he goes, especially outdoors. When Ruby is on the leash, she actually pulls him along to make him go faster.

She’s like a dog. We can go for walks for hikes and she loves it…she’s even pulling. Ever since I met Ruby, I feel like I’m in a constant movie. So I enjoy it.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Meh.com is like Woot, but without Amazon

You know Woot? One day, one deal and all of that? Amazon bought it in 2010, and…added a ton of other crap to it.

You can still get that one classic daily deal from Meh.com. In fact, Meh.com was founded by the creators of Woot. Just one deal, a fun community, and…it’s not Amazon.

Head on over and see today’s Meh.com deal.

Recent Posts