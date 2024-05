Mercedes-Benz Enthusiast Drives the First Car Designed by Carl Benz in 1885

Mercedes-Benz enthusiast Mr. Benz amazingly drove the very first car designed by automobile legend Carl Benz in 1885, which has been kept in stellar condition by the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. This vehicle, known as the “Patent-Motorwagen”, was the very first commercially available automobile in history.

