Ohio Man Climbs Great Heights to Rescue Cats in Trees

Duane Hook, of the cleverly named getmeowtahere service in Columbus, Ohio, climbs to great heights to rescue cats stuck up in treetops, sometimes even at risk to his own personal safety.

In one case, Hook climbed a tree to rescue a cat named Clio despite the fact that the branch on which she perched was brittle and about to snap. He acted quickly and both came down safely.

Hook explains how his skills for climbing led to this fulfilling work, which started in 2010.

I have a love for climbing trees and I love animals so why not use my skills for some good rescuing a cat normally works is I’ll get a phone call usually it’s oh my God my cat’s in the tree I’ll ask him to send me photographs of the tree so that I can assess what gear I will need.

This rescue was a doozy. I received the call from Hannah Lake about this FERAL cat that had been stuck ~2hrs away, in a vine entangled tree for 5 days. Hannah works with Red Oak Animal Rescue and had been feeding this cat for months, unable to touch or pick him up due to his heavy measure of sketch. The most insane part of this rescue wasn't recorded when the handsome devil ran right at me, up my leg and 10' further up the tree. Feral cats are the toughest challenge in the tree cat rescue realm.