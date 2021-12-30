The Wonderfully Symbiotic Relationship Between Rescued Elder Vervet Monkeys and Their Adopted Cats

A fascinating clip from the Smithsonian series Amazing Animal Friends shows how elder vervet monkeys at the Bambalela Vervet Monkey Rehabilitation Center in Limpopo, South Africa adopted a litter of feral cats who showed up one day in their enclosure.

As it turns out, the relationship between primate and feline is wonderfully symbiotic. The vervets, like humans, act and feel much calmer while petting and grooming the cats, and the cats get all the attention they can handle.

It’s well documented that stroking a cat helps reduce human stress levels–but apparently, it has the same effect on a troop of vervet monkeys, who have adopted a couple of local strays.