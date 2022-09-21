Rescued Rooster Thinks That He’s the Family Dog

A beautiful Cornish Cross rooster named Boo, who was rescued from the meat industry by a loving human, believes himself to be the family dog even though his human thinks he’s more like her.

He’s such a fun little person with a very unique personality he loves life and is just so excited for every day. I’m very lucky to know him.

Boo was adopted right before Halloween in 2017 when his human heard about his living conditions.

I had heard about Boo from a friend on a Facebook Group. She had posted a link to an awful Craigslist ad. Boo’s situation was really sad and I knew I had to rescue him.

Boo has since rebounded from such a rocky beginning. He runs around the house, snuggles with his human, rides around in a doggie stroller, and goes on trips with his human. Roo has been to the beach and Washington, DC.

Boo loves road trips car rides and walks in his stroller. He’s been to the beach. He’s even been to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. …I had boo in his stroller and we got to the memorial and there was a “no dog” sign. I decided to try it. I think the guard on duty just didn’t know what to do …well he’s not a dog and he’s wearing a diaper so we took our pictures quickly and got out of the way.

Boo is also very musical.