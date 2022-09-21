Clever Pet Rat Learns Tricks Faster Than Her Siblings

A rescued rat named Olive, who was given a new home with Esther Minic-Rosenthal, has shown how clever she is by learning more tricks than any of her rodent siblings.

I’ve had rats for seven and a half years …Olive knows the most tricks out of any of my current rats she is just so sharp. It’s amazing

Rosenthal further explains how Olive immediately took to training.

Olive in particular is just super calm with people in general …she has been training pretty much every single day since I got her which is not super unusual with my rats but I’ll say she picks up tricks faster than the majority of rats I’ve had. …She knows how to walk on a barrel knows how to play basketball with another rat…she is very very happy to engage with you. if you talk to her, she wants to greet you no matter what she’s doing.