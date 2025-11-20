Mini-Horse Saved From Auction Zooms Around the Farm Like a Racehorse

A feisty little mini-horse named George, who was saved from auction by the amazing people at R&R Ranch in Wildwood, Missouri, overcame his initial shyness from the pain of his neglected feet to become a little fireball who zooms around the farm like a racehorse.

George is always zooming around like a stallion. He could be standing still and the next minute he shoots off like a rocket ship.

His human Stacy said that George was was in bad shape when he first arrived.

He probably weighed 50 lb. He had just dark halos around his eyes. He just had a very haggard look about him. So, if you can imagine their little brain, how confused it is and how complicated and scary this entire week is for them.

Yet, as his feet heeled, George’s reticent personality became much more outgoing.

He went from these very long overgrown hoofs now to something that he should have had. But over the next upcoming days, he was getting more and more comfortable. You could just see George was moving around effortlessly. And now he’s become a very playful and dare I say feisty little guy. …And he’s become this annoying little brother to everybody. And it’s cute to see.



