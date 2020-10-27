A Wobbly Rescued Baby Wombat Tentatively Explores the Living Room Couch in Her New Home

An adorably wobbly rescued baby wombat named Uschi (Ursulah) tentatively explored the living room couch that she shares with a generous human from ACT Wildlife in Canberra, Australia. The little marsupial had never been on the sofa before, so big sister Brindabella offered some encouragement.

Uschi Bear was on my couch for the first time today….she does not know where all the hiding places are…yet.

Uschi came to live with Brindabella just a few days prior to the couch investigation. Both wombats will eventually be released back into the wild.