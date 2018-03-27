Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Rescued Baby Southern White Rhino Is Prepared For a New Life as Part of a Herd in a Wild Reserve

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a bittersweet clip from the BBC Earth series Nature’s Miracle Orphans, a two day old southern white rhinoceros named Manji, who was severely injured by the same poachers who killed his mother, was brought to a the Wild Is Life Sanctuary where he was immediately given the care he needed to survive. Manji was the youngest rhino the sanctuary had ever treated, but he pulled through his horrific injuries and became a strong, social male. After four months, Petronel Nieuwoudt, Manji’s caretaker from the start, made the heartbreaking decision to let Manji go, as he was completely healed and able to move to the next level of his adolescence. Rhinos are social animals who need to live with other. With this in mind, Nieuwoudt arranged for Manji to be moved to a wild reserve where he’d get the opportunity to live in the wild as part of a herd.

Manji the orphan rhino is set on the road to freedom by the care of those at the Wild Is Life sanctuary.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP