A Tiny Baby Raccoon Hugs a Fluffy Plush Version of Himself After Being Rescued From the Side of the Road

While out driving one day a compassionate human named Eric found a baby raccoon on the side of the road. The tiny procyonid was left all alone after his mother was hit by a car. Luckily, Eric knew the human to Tito the Raccoon, who has a great deal of experience working with rescued animals, so Eric handed of the racoon to his care. Tito’s human took this little guy home, fed him and made him comfortable in a quarantine box complete with a comfy bed and a nice fluffy plush raccoon for hugging.

After the vet lifted the quarantine, the little guy was named Cheeto and joined Tito and a growing menagerie of other animals (including a playful hedgehog named Theo) .