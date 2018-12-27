The World’s Only Albino Orangutan Who Was Rescued From the Brink of Death Is Returned Again to the Forest

On December 21, 2018, a very rare and beautiful five year old albino orangutan named Alba was released into the forest by the wonderful people at Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, after being treated over the course of one year and eight months for severe stress, dehydration, and a parasite infection that nearly killed her.

While in rehabilitation, Alba bonded very closely with another orangutan named Kika, which also helped her to recover. The two were released at the same time into the Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park on Borneo Island in Indonesia.

At the release site, the sun had come out to shine down on Alba and Kika’s release in the Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park forest. Kika was the first to exit her transport cage. ….Alba slowly exited her cage and took in her new surroundings, moving cautiously. However, once she realised that humans were present, she quickly moved away into the forest and climbed up a tree. She brachiated for a while, showing us her familiarity with a wild environment. She finally stopped to rest on a large branch, high up in the forest canopy.

via Phys.org, Gizmodo