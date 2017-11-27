How Various Types of Traffic Are Affected When Road Signs Are Completely Removed

A 2015 House of Lords report called for a temporary ban on shared space designs and in August 2016 a select committee of the House of Commons launched an inquiry into the accessibility of such environments. Their final report in April 2017 asked the government to put all shared space schemes on hold until they improve the process of consulting disabled communities.

