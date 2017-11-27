Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Various Types of Traffic Are Affected When Road Signs Are Completely Removed

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Vox, in coordination with 99% Invisible, explain the concept of removing road signs and allowing shared space design strategy on the roadways. This idea has already been put into play in the United Kingdom with mixed results. On one hand, the absence of rules causes all those in transport to know what’s going on at all times. On the other hand, however, this same freedom from rules can also invite a bit of chaos for those not paying attention or difficulty for those who are disabled in anyway. With that in mind, the British government has put the shared space design strategy on hold until these issues can be addressed.

A 2015 House of Lords report called for a temporary ban on shared space designs and in August 2016 a select committee of the House of Commons launched an inquiry into the accessibility of such environments. Their final report in April 2017 asked the government to put all shared space schemes on hold until they improve the process of consulting disabled communities.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy