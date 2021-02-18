Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A 4K 60 FPS Remaster of the ‘Rickroll’ Famous Music Video For Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

by on

Video producer Revideo quite skillfully remastered the video for the “Rickroll” famous Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up” in truly crisp 4K at 60 FPS. With this upgrade, Astley and the other performers look like they’re jumping right off the screen.

Remastered Rick Astley Never Gonna Give You Up

Remastered music video with Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes).

Astley has been well aware of the meme, happily participating in different live variations of “Rickrolling”.

The Foo Fighters and Rick Astley Cleverly Rickroll the Audience at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan

Rick Astley Does a Live Rickroll During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved