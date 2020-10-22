Reebok Pays Tribute to ‘Ghostbusters’ With Limited Edition Sneakers That Have Mini Proton Packs Attached

Reebok has paid wonderful tribute to the iconic 1984 Ivan Reitman film Ghostbusters with their Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 collection, which includes a Ghost Smashers sneaker that features removable mini faux proton packs, caution tape cross marks over the logo and a weathered look that makes it seem like it came from the original set.

Show ghosts who is boss. These men’s Ghost Smashers shoes have a fearless design inspired by the Ghostbusters movie from the ’80s. The leather upper has a worn, weathered look as if you’ve gone into battle. Signature details from the film give them a legit look.

Also in this collection is a classic leather sneaker in the same color as the characters’ khaki flight suits. It also features a number of other recognizable nods to the film.

Strap on your proton pack. Or, you know, just lace up these Ghostbusters shoes. It’s time to celebrate Sony’s original Ghostbusters movie. The design includes several tributes to the series, from the logo on the tongue to the slime graphic on the outsole. The trainers are made of smooth leather, with a durable rubber outsole.

Both pairs will be available for purchase in Australia on October 30 and in the US on October 31, 2020.

via Nerdist, Ghostbusters News