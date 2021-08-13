Remarkable Footage of a New Species of Red Jellyfish

The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer encountered the incredible sight of a unique red jellyfish while on an expedition to explore the waters of the North Atlantic Stepping Stones. This discovery is rather remarkable as this deep-sea creature is an as of yet undescribed, potentially new species.

This beautiful red jellyfish in genus Poralia may be an undescribed species. It was one of several unknown animals encountered during last #Okeanos water column dive. It was seen during the third transect of Dive 20…at a depth of 700 meters (2,297 feet).

NOAA intern Quinn Girasek wrote about this discovery and her experience with collecting data.

As a Hollings intern, I am conducting research to further our understanding of previously unexplored ocean habitats. My project this summer focuses on the abundance of organisms within the mesopelagic, or twilight zone (200-1,000 meters/656-3,281 feet depth) in the Atlantic Ocean around the Gulf Stream and within the deep scattering layer.

via PetaPixel