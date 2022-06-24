Guitarist Adds Live Red Hot Chili Peppers Soundtrack to the Nooran Sisters Singing a Bollywood Song

Musician Andre Antunes remixed a clip of the Nooran Sisters singing an A Cappella version of the Bollywood song “Patakha Guddi” during a PTC News interview with a guitar soundtrack of various Red Hot Chili Peppers songs. Like his previous signature heavy metal soundtracks, Antunes’ performance was seamless.

If Red Hot Chili Peppers were from India. (NOORAN SISTERS x RHCP remix) . …Red Hot Chili Peppers songs used in this mashup: “Throw Away your Television”, “Right on Time”, “The Greeting Song”, “Otherside”, “Battle Ship”.