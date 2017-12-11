Photographer Karl Taylor Recreates the Iconic 1948 Photo ‘Dali Atomicus’ by Philippe Halsman

Dali Atomicus’ I recreated this iconic image because it has been a favourite of mine for as long as I remember and it is probably the root of my own interest and specialisation in photographing fast moving liquids and smashing objects. …The pressure was on because the BBC were documenting my attempt! Watch the video to see how the team and I did! The original picture was by Philippe Halsman and it is a photograph of the painter Salvador Dali.

Renowned photographer and teacher Karl Taylor has recreated the iconic 1948 Philippe Halsman photo “ Dali Atomicus ” featuring Salvador Dalí jumping as he paints while cats fly through the air. Taylor explained the amazing process by which he captured the whimsical playfulness of the original shot.

