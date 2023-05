DJ Explains Increasingly Difficult Levels of Record Scratching

DJ Shortkut explained 15 different levels of turntablism (record-scratching) to Wired, with each level being more difficult than the previous. Shortkut starts with the more simple techniques, such as the “baby scratch”, and ends with the complex practice of “beat juggling”.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk