An Amazing Machine That Unbends Twisted Rebar

Brazilian machine builder JP Botelho cleverly made a machine that quickly unbends twisted or bent rebar into a straight line, making it ready to be used again, as good as new. The purpose of building this machine was to help recycle discarded rebar for environmental and free market purposes.

(translated) This equipment aims to reuse used rebar from construction sites, recycling, poles, among others. This brings, in addition to economic gains, a reduction in the impact on the environment, by reusing high-quality materials, which allows for more accessible services and profits for everyone.