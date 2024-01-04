Incredibly Realistic Steam Buns Expanding With Heat

A woman named Mima, who started making steamed buns during the COVID lockdown, shared an incredible video showing how her amazingly lifelike creations expanded during the cooking process. Mima stated that she uses various techniques to paint her buns.

I mix dough with fruit and vegetable juice and fruit and vegetable powder, use edible pigments/pens/squid ink powder for coloring and writing on the surface of steamed buns,

