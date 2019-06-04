Laughing Squid

Incredibly Realistic Paper Bird Sculptures

In 2012 and 2014, we wrote about Colombian artist Diana Beltran Herrera who creates remarkably lifelike paper bird sculptures that are painstakingly detailed down to their finely textured feathers. In the time since Beltran Herrera has further refined her already incredible technique to make her birds appear more realistic than ever and is even expanding her work internationally.

Diana is working in her next exhibition, studying 3 different parts of the world: England (where she is currently), USA, and Colombia, generating her own view of the weather as a subject of change in the realization of a landscape.

Common kingfisher

Rose breasted grosbeak.

Northern flicker.

Summer tanager.

American goldfinch.

Coal tit

Little owl. 2016

