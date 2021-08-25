Remarkably Realistic Sculptures Made of Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon (previously) of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas creates absolutely gorgeous chocolate sculptures that are remarkably realistic. Included in this amazing list are a miniature motorcycle, a cello and bow, a robotic chef, a shiny lantern, a set of weights, a colorful alarm clock, and a sleekly swimming turtle with a baby on her back, just to name a few.

The highly trained Guichon stated that he enjoys sharing his incredible talents with others through his professional classroom.

Masterclasses at The Pastry Academy offer more than just classroom time. We are committed to giving our students a lasting experience. Chef Amaury Guichon will be present at all masterclasses and lunch with the chefs will be offered daily. Our immersive approach ensures that masterclasses leave students with an experience and knowledge that will benefit them for the rest of their career.