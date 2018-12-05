The Real Story Behind The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields’

In a revealing episode of the fact-finding series Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains the real story behind the iconic song “Strawberry Fields” by The Beatles. Rather than it being a merry tale of endless fruited lands as the melody might indicate, the song is about John Lennon’s troubled childhood. which included removal from his parents home and a rigid life with his strict aunt who lived next to a Salvation Army orphanage called “Strawberry Field”.

Lennon also often alluded to how Strawberry Field was representative of his childhood, on the outside foreboding but once he climbed over that wall, full of wildflowers and secretive gardens. It’s also thought that he greatly identified with the orphans who lived there, considering that he felt abandoned by his parents.