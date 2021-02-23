Laughing Squid

Real Estate Listing for Lake Tahoe Duplex Features a Multitude of Mannequins Modeling in Every Room

House for Sale Mannequins Living Room

People have done a lot of creative things to sell their homes. One realtor dressed up as Bigfoot to sell a home in Felton, California, while others promote the rather unique features of their homes to gather bids. One such home for sale is an income property duplex in South Lake Tahoe has three bedrooms with two baths upstairs and two bedrooms with one bath downstairs.

There is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit upstairs and a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with a 1 car garage downstairs. Large driveway that can accommodate numerous cars.

The home needs a bit of updating, but it doesn’t seem to matter all that much to the slightly creepy multitudes of mannequins placed in random modeling positions around the house. All it needs, states the realtor, is a little love.

With a little love, this duplex has great income property potential.

House for Sale Mannequins Counter

House for Sale Mannequins Bedroom

House for Sale Mannequins Dining Room

House for Sale Mannequins Front Room

House for Sale Mannequins Kitchen

House for Sale Mannequins Dining Room Side

