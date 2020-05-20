Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Real Estate Listing Features Photos of Bigfoot Selling His Felton, California House in the Redwoods

by on

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Porch

It appears that not only has Bigfoot been found, but he’s looking to move. He’s listed his five bedroom, three bath Felton, California home in the Redwoods, and very helpfully appeared in photos of his home in order to help it get sold.

A keen-eyed person saw this fantastic listing in her neighborhood.

Saw this on Nextdoor, a house for sale in my neighborhood. Take a look at some of the photos, there are some pretty amazing photos of Bigfoot living in the current house (baking cookies, doing yoga, etc).

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Living Room

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Kitchen

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Bedroom

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Office

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Yoga Room

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Garden

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Bar

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Property

Bigfoot Sells Felton Home Garage

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved