Real Estate Listing Features Photos of Bigfoot Selling His Felton, California House in the Redwoods

It appears that not only has Bigfoot been found, but he’s looking to move. He’s listed his five bedroom, three bath Felton, California home in the Redwoods, and very helpfully appeared in photos of his home in order to help it get sold.

A keen-eyed person saw this fantastic listing in her neighborhood.

Saw this on Nextdoor, a house for sale in my neighborhood. Take a look at some of the photos, there are some pretty amazing photos of Bigfoot living in the current house (baking cookies, doing yoga, etc).





submitted via Laughing Squid Tips