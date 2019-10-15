A Tour Inside a Master Pumpkin Carver’s Studio

Over the years, we’ve written about master pumpkin carver Ray Villafane. AZ Central took a guided tour of Villafane’s studios to see how these incredible creations are made, during which nVillafane explained his love for the medium and for the incredible team he assembled to carry out his gourdly mission.

When you carve a face onto a pumpkin it’s just magical. I often say I feel like I’m Geppetto. Pumpkins just seem to be the perfect medium. It really captures flesh nicely. It’s the right sort of translucency. If you’re carving pumpkins here, you’re one of the best in the world for sure.

via The Awesomer