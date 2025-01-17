How Rats Survived The Ice Age to Make Themselves Known and Conquer the World

In a Ted-Ed lesson written by biologist Max G. Levy and directed by Ukrainian illustrator Denys Spolitak, narrator Addison Anderson explains how various species of rats, after surviving the Ice Age, made their way from Asia to Europe and then across the Atlantic to the Americas. Every where the rats went, however, they made a difference in terms of humor, companionship, helpfulness, entertainment, and, of course, annoyance.

Today, rats are often regarded as the most successful invasive species in the world. The most common species of rat scurried onto the scene roughly 1 to 3 million years ago in Asia. There, they craftily survived Earth’s most recent ice age, and eventually, began living around and with humans— though often at the mercy of human priorities.