Unique Walking Tours of New York City’s Famous Rats

Kenny Bollwerk, the creator of Rat Tok, gives unique walking tours of the ubiquitous rats of New York City, taking visitors on walks around the different boroughs to view the resident rodent population.

Rat Tour or anything else you want to do while you visit! Subscribers on TikTok get a free 2-hour tour!

People can also book walking tours to see famous city sights as well. Tours range from one hour to six hours.