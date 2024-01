A Bowl of Ramen Freezes In Mid-Air on a Very Cold Day

A man took his bowl of ramen outside on his porch during a particularly cold day in Yukon, Oklahoma to see what would happen. As he pulled up the hot noodles from the steaming bowl, the strands and fork both froze in mid-air, making it look like a tantalizing edible statue.

I took a bowl of Ramen noodles out in 8-degree weather and froze them with the noodles holding the fork in mid-air.

This same thing happened when a woman in Yakutsk,Siberia took her bowl of noodles outside in the cold.