DJ Cummerbund (previously) has seamlessly stitched together “Weird Betty”, a fantastic mashup that combines the classic Ram Jam song “Black Betty” with “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba, and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somthing” by Michael Jackson. Plus there’s a little Oingo Boingo, Lead Belly, Tom Jones and Soundgarden thrown in for good measure. Also making an appearance is Randy “Macho Man” Savage, and of course, The Beatles.

I think this might be the greatest song in the entire world.