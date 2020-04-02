Laughing Squid

Rainn Wilson Learns That ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is No Different Than ‘The Office’ While Guest Hosting in 2013

When actor Rainn Wilson guest-hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in September 2013, he took the cameras into the back office during his monologue with the intention of showing how different the administrative side of SNL was from The Office . Unfortunately, Wilson was completely and utterly mistaken and found himself reliving some very notable instances that his character had encountered many times on his own show.

Rainn Wilson goes backstage to show how different hosting SNL is to playing Dwight on ‘The Office’ but is surprised to find the cast acting like characters from his show, and Lorne Michaels slipping into the role of Michael Scott.

Rainn Wilson on SNL


