A Catchy Mashup of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Testify’ With ‘Fireball’ by Pitbull

The talented and award-winning DJ Cummerbund seamlessly stitched together live footage of Rage Against The Machine performing their powerful anthem “Testify” with a performance of Pitbull performing “Fireball” to create a somewhat chaotic yet catchy mashup that showcases the raw power of the former with the elaborately crafted showmanship of the latter.

Testifireball imagines what it might be like to attend a raucous concert where Rage Against The Machine and Pitbull have joined forces and smashed their two respective songs together – “Testify” and “Fireball” – to create a chaotic aural amalgamation

A few other artists made appearances in this mashup.

ARTISTS FEATURED IN THIS SPICY SOLILOQUY:

1. Rage Against The Machine

2. Pitbul

3. Randy “Macho Man” Savage

4. U2

5. The Rockettes

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails. Lori can be found posting on Threads and sharing photos on Instagram.


