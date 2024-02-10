A Catchy Mashup of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Testify’ With ‘Fireball’ by Pitbull

The talented and award-winning DJ Cummerbund seamlessly stitched together live footage of Rage Against The Machine performing their powerful anthem “Testify” with a performance of Pitbull performing “Fireball” to create a somewhat chaotic yet catchy mashup that showcases the raw power of the former with the elaborately crafted showmanship of the latter.

Testifireball imagines what it might be like to attend a raucous concert where Rage Against The Machine and Pitbull have joined forces and smashed their two respective songs together – “Testify” and “Fireball” – to create a chaotic aural amalgamation

A few other artists made appearances in this mashup.

ARTISTS FEATURED IN THIS SPICY SOLILOQUY: 1. Rage Against The Machine 2. Pitbul 3. Randy “Macho Man” Savage 4. U2 5. The Rockettes