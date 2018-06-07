Gorgeous Photos Capturing a Series of Mythological Beings Formed by Waves Within a Tumultuous Sea

Photographer Rachael Talibart has captured the distinct personalities that can be found in the waves of a tumultuous sea in her gorgeous black and white photo series “Sirens” and book of the same title. Each wave was photographed in severe storms that pounded the south British coast in 2016 and 2017 and their imposing sizes earned them mythological names such as Medusa, Niobe, Gemini, Oceanus, Amphitrite, Harpy and Loki
Rachael Talibart’s photographs express her love of all things coastal. Working very much in the tradition of the ‘sublime’ in art, while also deliberately eschewing location-based landscape photography, Rachael seeks in her stark yet intimate compositions to convey the awe and exhilaration of being confronted by the ocean in its most tempestuous moods.