A Brave Little Puppy Faces His Fears Head On As He Teaches Himself to Walk Down the Stairs

An adorable little 14-week old golden retriever puppy named Ace very bravely decided to face his fear of the stairs head on by taking it slowly and steadily and a bit of practice everyday. According to his human, his technique is still a bit awkward but Ace is showing real progress.

Amber Kennealy, 25, from Clinton Township, Michigan, has filmed her pooch, Ace, attempting the stairs at her home. At just 14 weeks old, he is still figuring out the world around him and struggled to understand the stairs. …Amber, a primary school teacher, said: ‘Ace refused to go down the stairs the first week we got him, so I would carry him’

via Digg