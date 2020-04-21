Colorful Punch Needle Embroidered Anatomy Brooches

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Slow crafter Hiné Mizushima recently discovered the technique of punch needle embroidery. After a bit of practice, she created a wonderful line of brooches and pins colorfully decorated with miniature organs from human anatomy. Like her other work, each piece is highly detailed and well-crafted.

I recently learned a new embroidery technique, punch needle. After a lot of experimentation, I’ve made three anatomical brooches!

Hiné will be showing these pins at The Kingdom of Specimens 2020 show at Ranbun Shop in Osaka.

My punch needle anatomy brooches for a group exhibition, The Kingdom of Specimens 2020 at @ranbushop in Osaka, Japan, on May 7 – 31, 2020. There will be also available soft sculpture pieces and Kogin embroidery brooches. The online shop for this exhibition will start on May 18.

via KnitHacker