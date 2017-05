As part of his wonderful P3 Hotline Request series, Puddles Pity Party offered his rich, velvety voice to a brilliant saloon-style cover of the amazing Tom Waits song “One Last Look”

P³ Request Hotline comes up Tom Waits today. Rich and I made it saloon style. Hope ya like. https://t.co/KSwwfg86Br — Puddles Pity Party (@PuddlesPityP) April 28, 2017

Waits premiered this song on a 2015 episode of The Late Show with David Letterman, his distinct gravelly voice closing out the show for the night.