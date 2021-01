Puddles Pity Party, the velvet-voiced clown, sang a heartfelt cover of the classic R.E.M. song “Everybody Hurts”. This particular performance was done without the usual set of accouterments that accompany the towering clown, instead, he just let his big eyes and his big voice convey all that he wanted to say.

We’ve been living in tough times. And it can really take its toll on ya. Try to take care of yourself. It’s ok to cry. I cry all the time. I love y’all.