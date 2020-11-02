Puddles Pity Party Performs a New Wave Cover of the Lorde Song ‘Royals’

Puddles Pity Party (previously), the honey-voiced clown, and fellow Rain Dog, performed a new wave cover of the Lorde song “Royals”, complete with his very own “keytar”. While Puddles challenged himself in a previous video to perform many different covers of the song, this specific version was performed in honor of the seventh anniversary of him covering the song with Postmodern Jukebox in 2013.

It was 7 years ago, on a night just like tonight, that I first collaborated with Postmodern Jukebox on this Lorde smash hit. Here’s a re-imagination of it as a new wave tune. Please forgive my herky-jerky movements. I have no idea what I’m doing. Dedicated to all the weirdos!

Puddles also performed the very same song when he appeared on America’s Got Talent