Puddles Pity Party Performs a ‘Punk’ Style Cover of the Lorde Song ‘Royals’

After consuming too much coffee, the velvet-voiced Puddles Pity Party decided to do a punk-ish cover of the Lorde song “Royals”. Puddles stated that he was inspired to do this cover by watching videos of legendary punk guitarist Steve Jones.

I asked myself recently, “Royals! How many styles can you play it in?” So I got hopped up on coffee and started to try. I was watching Steve Jones on Instagram and thought about punking it. I ended up with a weird mix of Ramones, Blondie and Joe Jackson I guess.

This is the same song that Puddles performed with Postmodern Jukebox in 2013. He also performed the song in 2017 on America’s Got Talent. This latter performance made the 7-foot clown a household name.