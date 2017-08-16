Laughing Squid

Puddles Pity Party Performs a Rousing Version of ‘Royals’ on the America’s Got Talent Quarter Finals

For his third appearance on America’s Got Talent, the wonderful Puddles Pity Party performed a rousing version of the Lorde song “Royals”, a song that he’s previously performed with Postmodern Jukebox. While P3 is always a star to us, the infamously skeptical Simon Cowell was less than impressed. Luckily, however, Howie Mandel and Mel B were positively giddy with Puddles’ performance.

