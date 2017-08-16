Puddles Pity Party Performs a Rousing Version of ‘Royals’ on the America’s Got Talent Quarter Finals

For his third appearance on America’s Got Talent, the wonderful Puddles Pity Party performed a rousing version of the Lorde song “Royals”, a song that he’s previously performed with Postmodern Jukebox. While P3 is always a star to us, the infamously skeptical Simon Cowell was less than impressed. Luckily, however, Howie Mandel and Mel B were positively giddy with Puddles’ performance.
Oh @lorde, do we love @PuddlesPityP. #AGT https://t.co/jNz2z9xKgr
— America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 16, 2017
G'day, P3'ers. Last night was a doozy @agt. I can feel the ??. Please be kind to @SimonCowell. #lovewins #agt #cry #onions
— Puddles Pity Party (@PuddlesPityP) August 16, 2017