By request, the golden-throated Puddles Pity Party performed a touching cover of the late, great David Bowie iconic anthem “Space Oddity“, which gave the sad clown a bit of the “Friday Feels“.

Friday Feels time! https://t.co/4zDBg9CFQ0 via — Puddles Pity Party (@PuddlesPityP) May 5, 2017

The original version of the song from 1972.