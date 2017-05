Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Puddles Pity Party, the tall sad clown with a golden voice, very graciously accepted a request to perform his own acoustic version of the iconic Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here” while sitting at a pop-up coffee shop.

I found a “pop up” coffee shop. It’s called Coffee Can. I learn a request and play them right there. Keep them coming.