Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Handy Public Punching Bags Located Around Manhattan That Let New Yorkers Vent Their Frustrations

by at on

donttakethisthewrongway, a design studio based out of Savannah, Georgia, installed a series of “Public Punching Bags” around Manhattan during their visit to New York City Design Week 2019. The idea was to give people a way to momentarily express their frustrations in a public place before going on with their day, hopefully feeling a bit better than before.

The concept explores designing common spaces for the frustrations we all face. Frustrations that go beyond designed systems and happen, well, because we are human. The public punching bag offers an outlet for these emotions as a means to maybe develop a healthier way to address personal and collective issues in a public setting.

The punching bags can be found and used at different locations around Manhattan.

via Neatorama





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved