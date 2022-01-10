Rare Footage of a Psychedelic Jellyfish in the Midnight Zone of the Monterey Bay

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Insitute (MBARI) captured absolutely incredible and rare ROV footage of a psychedelic jelly (Crossota millsae) in the midnight zone of Monterey Canyon of the Pacific Ocean. The species of this multi-colored drifter had been previously unknown until 2018 and was named for ocean conservationist Claudia Mills.

The remarkable coloration of this jelly tipped off scientists that they had found a previously unknown species. It was named in honor of Claudia Mills for her dedication to studying the ocean’s delicate drifters. …it is always exciting to observe in the deep sea. MBARI’s robotic submersibles give us a peek at how animals thrive in the ocean’s dark depths. ?