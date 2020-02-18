Laughing Squid

Beautifully Detailed Hand-Illustrated Playing Card Decks That Feature a Printed Circuit Board Design

by

Circuit Board Playing Cards PCB Edition Tweezer

Playing card company Elephant is selling a beautifully detailed deck of hand-illustrated cards that feature a printed circuit board in a variety of designs, including bright green like the Laughing Squid logo!

The cards are available for purchase through Elephant and Amazon.

Circuit PCB (Printed Circuit Board) cards feature intricate designs, crafted with an authentic printed circuit board color scheme to maximise usability and aesthetic. From the embossed and foiled tuckbox to the 100% custom court cards, this is a deck that will get attention.

Circuit Board Playing Cards PCB Edition Colors

Circuit Board Playing Cards PCB Edition Inside

Circuit Board Playing Cards PCB Edition Picture Cards

Circuit Board Playing Cards PCB Edition Queens

Circuit Board Playing Cards PCB Edition With Board

Circuit Board Playing Cards

Circuit Playing Cards

via The Awesomer


