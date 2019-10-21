Laughing Squid

World’s Smallest Lightweight Hand Held Cube Printer That Prints in Full Color on Just About Any Surface

Industrial design company The God Things have created PrinCube, the world’s smallest, lightweight printer that comes in a familiar cube shape and releases letters and designs in full color. The PrinCube connects via wifi and charges with USB-C cable. A single charge will last over 6 hours.

PrinCube is the ultimate handheld, portable printer. It’s ultra-lightweight, fits in the palm of your hand and lets you create fast, vivid, color printing anywhere. It works over Wi-Fi with your phone to easily upload any text, image, or design and instantly print onto virtually any object or surface at the touch of a button. …PrinCube is designed for practicality and convenience. It works with both iPhone and Android and getting started is easy.

The God Things is currently raising funds through Indiegogo in order to bring this amazing item to market.

