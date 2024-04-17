James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, The Sons of Paul and John, Release Their New Song ‘Primrose Hill’

Musicians James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, the respective sons of Paul and John, have released “Primrose Hill”, a new song that they wrote together. The haunting, lyrical song is familiar to the work of their fathers while still being completely their own. The best part, of course, is that this song brings back the much-missed Lennon/McCartney collaborations.

Primrose Hill’ is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend Sean Ono Lennon. With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.

They Are Crowdsourcing the Perfect Video For The Song

A contest for the music video to accompany the song began on April 2, 2024 and concludes when submissions are due on April 19, 2024 by midnight EST. The rules are simple; the video must be one to three minutes long, must feature “Primrose Hill”, and must not contain any copyrighted material.

Entries will be assessed based on how well they embody the spirit and atmosphere of their favorite romantic location and James McCartney’s song. …The video must capture the essence of love and romance while showcasing the beauty of the couple’s favorite romantic location. Couples should be seen enjoying each other’s company, engaging in activities, and listening to James McCartney’s song “Primrose Hill”.