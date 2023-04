Band Plays Techno Music With a Pressure Washer

Klangphonics, a German electronic trio that creates techno music with acoustic instruments, used a power washer as an active instrument for their aptly-named single “Pressure”. This was a literal follow-up to their previous single, “Shapes in the Spray”.

Thank you for all the kind words concerning “Shapes in the Spray”. ….Here we have a different kind of spray

Here’s a live version of “Shapes in the Spray”.

