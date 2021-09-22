Making Techno Music With Acoustic Instruments

Ben Kopfnagel and Maxl Walmsley-Pledl of the German band Klangphonics sat on the floor of their studio and performed amazing techno style music without using any electronics or computers. According to their website, the band’s mission is to integrate acoustic elements into electronic music.

Klangphonics are a trio that produce and perform live electronic music. By using a combination of acoustic instruments and electronic elements, they bridge the gap between producer and live band. This results in a very natural, organic sound, whilst still retaining the energy associated with deep house and melodic techno

via b3ta