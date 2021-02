Talented guitarist Andre Antunes, who previously turned televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s rants into a respectably rocking heavy metal songs, returned to apply the same treatment to another the preacher’s sermons. This time it was evangelist Mark Driscoll, who was proselytizing about the proper way a man should treat a woman in a sermon entitled “How Dare You”. Antunes’ song calls back to strong 1980s ballads where guitar harmonies were constantly used.

